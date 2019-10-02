|
SMITH, Glyn Thomas. Born May 20 1956, of Albany, North Auckland, lost his battle with cancer on 27 September 2019 at Rotorua Hospital with his immediate family by his side. Beloved husband and partner, father and father in law, brother, son, grandad and great grandad and surrogate father to his Bali staff. A service to celebrate Glyn's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Thursday 3 October at 12.30pm. Also live by Web Cam at request via Dil's website. He was a simple boy, no fuss, just bring your love and a flower, no formality.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019