McKINNEY, Gloria Vera. Passed away peacefully at her home on 10th October, 2020: aged 80 years, surrounded by family. Dearly loved mother to her children Kim and Stu, Alan and Karen, Lissa and Jeremy, and Kelly and Cliff; Granna to Haley and John, Amanda and Lia, Meagan, Sarah, Daniel, Cameron, Ryan and Jess; Great Granna to Otis and Harlow. Much loved and treasured, she will be greatly missed by many. A Memorial Service will be held at St Andrew's by the Sea Community Church, Albert Street, Whitianga, on Friday 16th, October at 1pm. The family kindly ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Mercury Bay Cancer Trust.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2020