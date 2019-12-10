|
|
|
TINKLIN, Gloria. Passed away peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital on 7th December, 2019. Loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Karina and Murray, and Carl. Loved Nana to Matthew and Kim, Nathan and Catherine and Naomi. A service for Gloria will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa at 11 a.m. on Friday 13th December, 2019 followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019