South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Salvation Army Citadel
Balmoral Drive
Tokoroa
Gloria TINKLIN Notice
TINKLIN, Gloria. Passed away peacefully at Tokoroa Hospital on 7th December, 2019. Loved wife of the late Dick. Much loved Mum and mother-in-law to Karina and Murray, and Carl. Loved Nana to Matthew and Kim, Nathan and Catherine and Naomi. A service for Gloria will be held at the Salvation Army Citadel, Balmoral Drive, Tokoroa at 11 a.m. on Friday 13th December, 2019 followed by a private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, P O Box 459, Tokoroa FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
