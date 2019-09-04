Home

More Obituaries for Gloria ANDREW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Ray (Bushell) ANDREW

Gloria Ray (Bushell) ANDREW Notice
ANDREW, Gloria Ray (nee Bushell). On 29 August 2019 peacefully, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late William Andrew. Loved mother, mother-in-law, Gran, Great-Gran, sister and sister-in-law and aunt of all her family. At Gloria's request a private family service was held. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society, PO Box 1724, Shortland Street, Auckland 1140 would be gratefully appreciated. All communications to PO Box 26003, Epsom, Auckland 1344.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
