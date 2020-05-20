Home

RADOVANCICH, Gloria. Passed suddenly and peacefully on Monday 18th May. Aged 86. Dearly loved by her late husband Ivan, and Suzie and Gordon and Paul and Dianne. Awesome Nona of Daniel, Jared, Jamie, Troy, Matthew and Kayla and their partners and Special Great Nona to Luke. Due to Covid 19 a private family funeral will take place today. We wish to pay tribute to family and friends that have shown so much kindness to Mum, particularly in recent years. Also to acknowledge the exceptional management and staff at Kenwyn Home, Te Aroha; always so considerate and kind to Mum. Now reunited with Ivan. Rest in Peace, Pocivaj u miru. All communications to c/- 16 Deanna Avenue, Morrinsville. Broadway Funeral Home (Te Aroha) FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 20, 2020
