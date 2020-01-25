|
POUPARD-WALBRIDGE, Gloria Patricia. It is with deepest sorrow, sadness and shock that I read of your sudden passing. For 15 years I was your chef at Cotter House, Remuera where we became firm friends and work colleagues. The memories you have left me I will cherish. You were on the adventure of your life, finally after working so hard all these years. The link to our friendship is broken but never forgotten. With love and respect, Jan Gemmell.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 25, 2020