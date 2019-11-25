Home

Gloria (nee Lafferty) (Marie) MCCAUGHAN

Gloria (nee Lafferty) (Marie) MCCAUGHAN Notice
MCCAUGHAN, Gloria (Marie) (nee Lafferty). Born November 27, 1925. Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 after a short illness at Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital, 7 days from her 94th birthday. Loving Mum to Des and Mary-Ellen, Diane, Tom and Tracey. Gran to Bernadette, Phillip and Anna; Nan to James and Madeleine; Great-Grandmother (Gran) to Autumn and Shahn. Special thanks to the Doctors and Nurses for their loving care. You are now in Gods Hand. Until we meet again may God hold you in the palm of His hand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
