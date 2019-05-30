Home

WILLS, Gloria Margaret (nee Beck). Born 7th October 1934, passed away peacefully on 29th May 2019. Cherished wife of John Collin Wills. Loving mother of Larry, Karen, and Mark, and mother- in-law of Maureen, the late Karl, and Denise. Adored Nana of Ang, Jonathan, Laurell, Dani, Nick, Jemma, and Eden. Special great grandmother of Bianca, Iyla, Millie and Marlee. Farewell to the love of my life, Glory. You will be missed by many. The funeral will be held on Saturday 1st June at 11.00am in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
