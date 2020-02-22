Home

Gloria Jean (nee Edwards) (Granny) LEAMING

Gloria Jean (nee Edwards) (Granny) LEAMING Notice
LEAMING, Gloria Jean (Granny) (nee Edwards). Granny died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday 21 February 2020. Devoted wife of Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Briar and Murray, Jan and Blair. Grannypants to Marissa, Heidi and Miles. A service to celebrate Granny's life will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, 4 Victoria Avenue, Waiuku at 12pm. ' At Granny's request, please bring a flower and wear bright colours.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
