LEAMING, Gloria Jean (Granny) (nee Edwards). Granny died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday 21 February 2020. Devoted wife of Roy. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Briar and Murray, Jan and Blair. Grannypants to Marissa, Heidi and Miles. A service to celebrate Granny's life will be held at the Waiuku Cosmopolitan Club, 4 Victoria Avenue, Waiuku at 12pm. ' At Granny's request, please bring a flower and wear bright colours.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 22, 2020