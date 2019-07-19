|
DRABBLE, Gloria Gwendoline. 3 July 1925 - 15 July 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother and mother in law of Brent and Carol, Ian (deceased) and Cheryl, Rodney and Jenny, and Jane. Loved Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. I accordance with Gloria's wishes a private service to celebrate her life and burial was held on Thursday 18 July. All communications to Collingwood C/- 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019