ORMANDY, Gloria Frances (nee Purdie). On May 10th 2019 peacefully at Whangarei Hospital; aged 91. Dearly loved wife and friend of the late Lionel. Much loved mother and mother in law of Susan (deceased) and Wil, David and Lyndon, Rob and Karyn. Loved and loving Nana to Dafydd and Clara, Judy, Ken and Paula, Chris and Ali, Bronnie, and Leo. Great Grandmother of Kieron, Maria, Lily, Mackenzie, and Jack. We have so many happy memories. You will be forever in our hearts. A service for Gloria will be held in the chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1:30pm tomorrow Tuesday May 14th 2019 followed by interment at the Maunu Services Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei. In lieu of flowers donations sent direct to the Whangarei St John Ambulance Service PO Box 8011 Kensington, Whangarei 0145 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 13, 2019
