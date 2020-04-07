Home

Gloria Fay DODDS

DODDS, Gloria Fay. Passed away quietly on the 5th April 2020 at Radius Windsor Court, Ohaupo.Eldest daughter of Lawrie and Molly Dodds (deceased). Loved wife of Kevin Wood and Bill Aldridge. Dearly loved mother and mother in-law of Basil and Ai Phing Wood, Dianne and Steve Stockdale. Loved grandmother of Janine, Annice, Sarah and Lucy. A private cremation will take place for Gloria and a memorial service will be held at a later date. All communications to the Dodds family PO Box 5523 Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
