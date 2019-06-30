|
GREENGRASS, Gloria Evelyn (nee Braithwaite). 11 April 1926 - 30 June 2014. The Golden gates stood open 5 years ago today, with farewells left unspoken, you quietly slipped away. God saw you getting weary, he knew you needed rest, his garden must be beautiful, he only takes the best. Like falling leaves, time goes by, but love and memories never die, silent thoughts, memories true, all we need to remember you. Still missed everyday and always in our thoughts. Your loving husband, children and grandchildren.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 30, 2019