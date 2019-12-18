|
WINSLADE, Gloria Dawn. Passed away peacefully on 14th December, 2019 at the age of 91 years. Loved and adored wife of the late Eric, cherished mother of Gary, Lorraine Vink, Bruce and Christine Norris. A celebration of Gloria's life will be held on Friday 20th December 2019 at 11am at the Rotorua Crematorium, Sala Street, followed by interment at the Sala Street Lawn Cemetry. All communications to the Winslade Family c/o PO Box 425, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 18, 2019