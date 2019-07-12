|
IRVINE, Glenyse Elinor. Passed away Wednesday 10 July 2019 at North Harbour Hospice after a brief illness. Devoted mother to Martin and Christine. Mother-in-law to Vere and Liz, grandmother to Emily, Hannah, Anna-Lise, Georgina, Logan, and Liam and special friend to many. To celebrate a life well lived a service will be held at St George's Church, Takapuna at 10am on Tuesday 16 July. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Northbridge, ward 7 North Shore Hospital, and Harbour Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019