Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Glenyse IRVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenyse Elinor IRVINE

Add a Memory
Glenyse Elinor IRVINE Notice
IRVINE, Glenyse Elinor. Passed away Wednesday 10 July 2019 at North Harbour Hospice after a brief illness. Devoted mother to Martin and Christine. Mother-in-law to Vere and Liz, grandmother to Emily, Hannah, Anna-Lise, Georgina, Logan, and Liam and special friend to many. To celebrate a life well lived a service will be held at St George's Church, Takapuna at 10am on Tuesday 16 July. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice. The family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Northbridge, ward 7 North Shore Hospital, and Harbour Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 12 to July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.