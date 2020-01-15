Home

Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
Glenys Robyn (Soppet) LONGSTAFF

Glenys Robyn (Soppet) LONGSTAFF Notice
LONGSTAFF, Glenys Robyn (nee Soppet). Peacefully at home with her son Mark holding her hand. Dearly loved and beloved mother of Mark and Joanne, and the late Scott and Paul. Loved and devoted Nana of the late Ryan, Krystal, Janelle and Sean, Shannon and Drew, Trinity and Lance, and Zayn. Loved Great Nana of Jerome, Jiordyn, Mateo, Rocqui-Lee, Azaria and Max. Wife of Ken. To know her was to love her. A celebration of the life of Glenys will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street, Papakura on Friday, 17th January 2020 at 11.00am. Her family request you wear bright and beautiful clothes.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
