Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 p.m.
St Andrews Anglican Church
Hamilton Road
Cambridge
View Map
Glenys Kay WATERHOUSE

Glenys Kay WATERHOUSE Notice
WATERHOUSE, Glenys Kay. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 9 November 2019, surrounded by her family. Aged 87 years. Most dearly loved wife of the late Peter.Loved Mother of John and Vicki, Paul and Sharon and Penni and Mark. As 'Glennie' she delighted in nine grandchildren and six treasured great grandchildren. With her gift , the joys and skills of singing were taught to many, who became life long friends. Spiritual fulfilment came with her dedication to inspirational choral church music, Quire Riversong and community choirs. Many other varied interests and loving family support were the blessings of her long life. A celebration of Glenys's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, Hamilton Road, Cambridge, on Thursday, 14th November 2019 at 1.00pm. All communications to the Waterhouse Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
