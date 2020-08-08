Home

Sibuns Funeral Directors & Advisors
582 Remuera Rd
Auckland, Auckland
(09) 520 3119
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
12:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St Johns Road
Meadowbank
View Map
Glenys Kathryn (Waters) ASKELUND

Glenys Kathryn (Waters) ASKELUND Notice
ASKELUND, Glenys Kathryn (nee Waters). Passed away peacefully amongst family on Thursday 6 August 2020 following a bravely fought battle with cancer, aged 72. Dearly beloved wife of Kevin, cherished mother of Kathryn, Ben, Tim, and Sam, and loved mother-in-law to Lee and Emily. Much adored nana to Zoey, Ruby, Owen, and William. Loved sister and sister-in-law to Neil (deceased) and Joyce, Peter and Jeanette, Ken and Jill, Sharon and Gary, Graeme and Morag, Greg and Pauline (deceased). Devoted daughter of the late Ted and Kathleen Waters. A celebration of Glenys' life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Thursday 13 August at 12pm. A heartfelt thank you to all the amazing staff at Totara Hospice. Glenys, you will be forever in our hearts and minds. "The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2020
