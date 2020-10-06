Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020
7:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Onewa Rd
Northcote
View Map
Requiem Mass
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Onewa Rd
Northcote
View Map
Glenys Jeanette (Duncan) MOVERLEY

Glenys Jeanette (Duncan) MOVERLEY Notice
MOVERLEY, Glenys Jeanette (nee Duncan). Passed away peacefully after a short illness on Thursday 1 October 2020 surrounded by her family, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Garry. Much loved mother of Terry and Emmie, mother in law of Joanne (deceased), David and Pere (Samoa), and Craig. Much loved grandma of Jordan, Holly, Cam and Tavita. Our thanks to Ward 4 North Shore Hospital and Ward 42 Auckland City Hospital, and IC units of both hospitals, for their care over the past 6 weeks. Thank you to The Orchards Care Home for their wonderful care of Glenys in her final days. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Onewa Rd, Northcote on Friday 9 October at 11.00 am, followed by private cremation. The Rosary for Glenys will be held at St Mary's on Thursday 8 October at 7.00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance, PO Box 14902, Panmure 1741, would be appreciated. Eternal Rest Grant to her O Lord



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
