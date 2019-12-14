|
McHARDY, Glenys Claire (Glen). 15 May 1936 - 8 November 2019 We have touched and comforted by the kindness of our communities and those who acknowledged Mum's life and loves by way of visits, messages, and memories, Photos, cards, baking, flowers, and phone calls, and by supporting us at Mum's farewell at Hukerenui. Huge thanks for the compassionate care and Hospice Mid North, BOI Hospital, Baycare in Haruru and Dr. Phillips. "Throughout my life I gave you my best and you my friends you did the rest. I never tried to be great or grand, I tried to be a helping hand. If I helped in a team, or if I was on my own, I was more than repaid by friends I have known. " "Reunited with Pete" Pedro and Cherie, Glenda, Sandy and Nev, Suzi and Greg, and their families.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019