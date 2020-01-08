Home

Glenys Anne (nee Miles) (Formerly Waterhouse and Griffi) RUSSELL

RUSSELL, Glenys Anne (Formerly Waterhouse and Griffiths) (nee Miles). Glenys died peacefully on 2 January 2020 after a long struggle. Loved daughter of the late Stanley and Beryl Miles. Sister of Beryl, Shirley and Keith Baron and Aunty to Christine, Deidree and Sennen, Suzanne, David and Janette. As per her wishes Glenys has had a private cremation and family gathering. Communications to Souly Funerals, PO Box 62 Beachlands, Auckland 2147.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 8, 2020
