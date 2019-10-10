|
MARSH, Glennys Arawa (Glen) (nee Sandman). Passed away peacefully at Halldene Hospital, Red Beach on the 7th October 2019. Aged 78 years. Beloved wife of Warwick and mother of our two sons, Cameron and Todd. Cameron and Todd along with their wives Sheree and Tracey, will miss Glen. Her four grandchildren Callum, Julia, Oscar and Harrison all loved their Nana who was so kind to them over the farming years at Mangatawhiri. Glen will also be sadly missed by her sister Judy and brother in law Terry and her brother Murray (all of Australia). A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held at St Marys Anglican Church, Pokeno on Monday, 14th October at 1.00pm to be followed by private cremation. Our thanks to Milton Court staff, Orewa, who cared for Glen over 2 years and Halldene staff at Red Beach. All communications to the Marsh family, C/- Grahams Funeral Services, 54 George Street, Tuakau.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019