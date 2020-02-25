Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis Xavier Catholic CHurch
cnr of Park Ave and Kamo Rd
Whangarei
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Glennis OTTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glennis Therese (formerly Matthews) OTTER

Add a Memory
Glennis Therese (formerly Matthews) OTTER Notice
OTTER, Glennis Therese (formerly Matthews). Flew with the angels on 23 February 2020. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob). Much loved mother of Maria and Les, Ian and Jascinda, Deb, Trev and Vi. Adored grandmother and great grandmother who will be sorely missed by us all. Mum will be lying at home 8 Bermuda Place, One Tree Point. Her service will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic CHurch, cnr of Park Ave and Kamo Rd, Whangarei at 11am on Thursday 27 February 2020, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice, North Haven, Tikipunga, Whangarei. All communications to 09-432-8472
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glennis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -