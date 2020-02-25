|
|
|
OTTER, Glennis Therese (formerly Matthews). Flew with the angels on 23 February 2020. Beloved wife of Robert (Bob). Much loved mother of Maria and Les, Ian and Jascinda, Deb, Trev and Vi. Adored grandmother and great grandmother who will be sorely missed by us all. Mum will be lying at home 8 Bermuda Place, One Tree Point. Her service will be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic CHurch, cnr of Park Ave and Kamo Rd, Whangarei at 11am on Thursday 27 February 2020, followed by burial at Maunu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice, North Haven, Tikipunga, Whangarei. All communications to 09-432-8472
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020