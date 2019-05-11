Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham's Franklin Funeral Services
West St
Tuakau, Auckland
09-236 8919
Resources
More Obituaries for Glennis STEINER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glennis Mary STEINER

Notice Condolences

Glennis Mary STEINER Notice
STEINER, Glennis Mary. Passed peacefully at Home 8th May 2019. Dearly loved life partner of Ross Gyde, loved sister of Beverley Wood and Carl Steiner and loved Grandma to Aidan, Nicholas, Hunter and Caitlin. Heartfelt thanks to Counties Homecare staff for their kind care and attention for Glennis and family. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Glennis's life 1.30pm Wednesday 15th May at Grahams Funeral Chapel, West Street, Tuakau. In Lieu of flowers, donations to Franklin Hospice, would be appreciated by Glennis and Ross.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.