HEALY, Glennis Lynette (Formerly Fuller) (nee McQuoid). 31 July 1953 - 29 June 2020. With deep sadness we advise that Glennis passed away peacefully last Monday in Whangarei Hospital. Beloved wife of Kevin and mother to Aron, Troy, Hayley and Stephen. Cherished grandmother to Zara, Cohen, Hollie, Arlo, Sky, Ash, Chloe, Molly, Finn and Ev. Daughter of the late Percival and Evelyn McQuoid. Sister to Graeme, Murray, Neville, Ross and the late Bev and Cynthia. A memorial service was held in Auckland on 03 July 2020. A lover of great food and wine, she lived her colourful life to the fullest. Her vibrant, loving personality will be sorely missed.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 6, 2020
