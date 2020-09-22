Home

Glennis Joy BONE

BONE, Glennis Joy. Peacefully in her sleep after her battle with cancer Glennis passed away on 20th September 2020 at QEII Hospital, Brisbane, Australia. Beloved wife of Keven for 56 years. Dearly loved mother of Darrell, Rochelle and Steven; Mother-in-law of Stephanie and Ross. Loving Nani Woo of Aaron, Marissa, Ryan and Reanna. Forever in our hearts, she will be sadly missed. May she rest in peace. With love always. A private family service will be held in Australia.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020
