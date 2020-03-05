Home

Service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tawa Union Church
6 Elena Place
Wellington
DUNCAN, Glenn Donald (Reverend). Peacefully on 29 February 2020 at Wellington Hospital, aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth, loving father of Morvern, and godfather of Claire and Fiona Timpany. Loved brother of Leith and Xiang, Linden and Richard, Kelvin and Jean, and Ainslie. Uncle to his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Prostate Cancer Research at the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, P.O. Box 7060, Wellington 6242 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service of Thanksgiving for Glenn's life will be held at Tawa Union Church, 6 Elena Place, Tawa, Wellington on Tuesday 10 March 2020 at 11:00am. Ninness Funeral Home, Porirua. FDANZ Ph: (04) 237-4174
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 5, 2020
