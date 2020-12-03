|
BEAMAN, Glenn Christopher (Glenn). Born July 24, 1968. Passed away tragically 27 November 2020 at Middlemore Hospital, treasured partner of Natalie and dearest father of Tiah and Jentah, loved son of Arthur and Dianne (deceased), brother of Shane and Jarrod, loved father of Fynn and Ava, nephew of Spencer. We remember the good times and have many happy memories. The troubled times experienced these past years have been a burden that we wish we could have shared. Fondly remembered by his dad Arthur, stepmother Doreen, Shane, Carleen and children Chelsea and Tyler. Jarrod, Sarah and children, Rafe, Keir, Matz and Torr. Rest In Peace. A private funeral will be held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020