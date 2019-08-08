|
|
|
FULLERTON, Glenis Ruth. 30 May 1939 - 6 August 2019. Passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness. Loved wife of Alf, treasured mother of Michael, Cathy, Sharon and Sue, adored Grandma of Sam, Ricky, Katie, Sera and Chloe and cherished Great Grandmother of Maddie and Sophia. A Service to celebrate Glenis' life will to be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Saturday 10th August at 12:30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 8, 2019