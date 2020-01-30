|
JOHNSON, Glendon James (Glen). Passed away peacefully at Te Aroha Community Hospital on 29th January, 2020, with family at his side. Treasured husband of Pat for nearly 55 years. Dearly loved Dad (Poppa) of Alison, and Gavin, and much loved brother-in-law of Jo and Alan Babich. A Celebration of Glen's life will be held at The Ohinemuri Club, Princes Street, Paeroa, on Monday 3rd February at 1:00pm, followed by interment at Pukerimu Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Aroha Community Hospital would be appreciated. Special thanks to Gaylene and the staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital, for their loving care of Glen.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 30, 2020