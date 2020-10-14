Home

MASTERS, Glenda Joy. (Formerly of Hamilton). 26 November 1951 - 11 October 2020. Passed away at Whitianga Continuing Care. Dearly loved youngest daughter of Jo and Phyl Masters (deceased). Loved sister of Fay (deceased), Gary and Trevor. Loved sister-in- law of Carol and Ron. Aunty Glenda to Lee, Chris, Kelly, Vicki, Shelley, Tania, Lisa and families. Our sincere thanks to all staff at Whitianga Continuing Care. Glenda's life was always 'Family and Friends'. A private cremation has been held. All communications to Gary: C/- 1 Ringwood Place, Whitianga, 3510.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
