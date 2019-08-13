Home

Glenda Jeanette (Russell) SKELTON

Glenda Jeanette (Russell) SKELTON Notice
SKELTON, Glenda Jeanette (nee Russell). Passed away on Sunday 11 August 2019, aged 64. Much loved mother of Jed, Dane and Martine. Grandma to 9 grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimers Auckland Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 5132, Wellesley St, Auckland 1141would be appreciated. A celebration of Glenda's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday 15 August 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
