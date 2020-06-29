Home

Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
More Obituaries for Glen TAYLOR
Glen Valdemar TAYLOR

Glen Valdemar TAYLOR

Glen Valdemar TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR, Glen Valdemar. (Regimental No 330329, Trooper, NZSAS, Malaya 1955 - 1957) Passed away peacefully on 27th June 2020, age 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Pamela. Loved Dad of Bill, John and David and father in law to Ronwyn and Luen. Beloved Grandad to Kurt, Zara and Scott, Brad, Matthew, Erin and Great Grandad to Brody. Thank you to the nurses and doctors from Ward 5, Middlemore Hospital for looking after Dad in his final days. A celebration of Glen's life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Thursday 2nd July 2020 at 2.00pm. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2020
