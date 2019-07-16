|
CAMBIE, Glen Richard. S/N 405422 RNZAF WW2 In Taupo on 14th July 2019 in his 98th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Pearl, loving father and father-in-law of Neville and Kaye, Janice and Robert and the late Karen. Loving Pop of Natalie and Brad and Trent and Jade and great Poppa to Jackson and Marley, Myla and Chace and Kobi and Tyler. In keeping with Glen's wishes a private service has been held in Taupo followed by cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust, PO Box 950 Taupo would be appreciated. A special thanks to the staff at Liston Heights Rest Home, Taupo. Communications with Glen's family c/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019