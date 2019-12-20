Home

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Glen Maxwell (Glen) YOUNG


1944 - 2019
Glen Maxwell (Glen) YOUNG Notice
YOUNG, Glen Maxwell (Glen). Born September 21, 1944. Precious and deeply loved husband of Gail, passed away suddenly, on December 18, 2019, at the age of 75. He was a much loved father to Tim, Logan, Nik and Katie, Diana and David, James and Ashley, and grandfather to Grayson, Trinity, Isobel, Isla, and Mae Ruth (Canada). He was greatly loved and respected by his family and friends and will be dearly missed. Respects can be paid during his funeral at Saint Marks in Swanson, Auckland on Sunday, December 22 at 1 p.m. Contact James for further information on 0272093533.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 20, 2019
