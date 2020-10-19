|
ARLIDGE, Glen Marie (nee McRae). Died at home on Wednesday 14 October, 2020. Loved and loving wife of the late Maxwell Vernon Arlidge. Loved by her siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Missed by us all. A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held on Friday 23rd October at 1.00pm at St Pauls Church, 36 Marsden Road, Paihia. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Arlidge Family PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020