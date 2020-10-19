Home

Services
Squire Funeral Services
15 Wihongi Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 23, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Pauls Church
36 Marsden Road
Paihia
View Map
Glen Marie (McRae) ARLIDGE

Glen Marie (McRae) ARLIDGE Notice
ARLIDGE, Glen Marie (nee McRae). Died at home on Wednesday 14 October, 2020. Loved and loving wife of the late Maxwell Vernon Arlidge. Loved by her siblings, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Missed by us all. A service to celebrate Glen's life will be held on Friday 23rd October at 1.00pm at St Pauls Church, 36 Marsden Road, Paihia. Followed by a private cremation. All communications to C/- Arlidge Family PO Box 77, Kaikohe 0440. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020
