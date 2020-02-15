Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mount Albert Methodist Church
Alexis Avenue
Mount Albert
SCRIMGEOUR, Glen Elsie. Passed away peacefully, 13th February 2020. Age 97. Wife of the late Allan Douglas Scrimgeour. Loved and adored mother of Kevin, Grant, Julie, Rhonda, Perry and their partners, Nanna to her 12 Grandchildren and partners and 16 Great Grandchildren. A service will be held at Mount Albert Methodist Church, Alexis Avenue, Mount Albert, Wednesday 19th February at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance Service, Private Bag 14902, Auckland 1741, would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020
