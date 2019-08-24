|
TIBBLES, Glen Ashton. Sadly passed away on the 22nd August 2019 aged 57 years. Dearly loved by Helen and father to Natarsha and Gerard. You will be dearly missed and remembered fondly by your siblings Rita, Lesley, Julie and Christine; and Jim, Frank, Peter and Trevor, and his extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Tuesday 27th August at 10:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019