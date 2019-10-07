|
|
|
HAMILTON, Glen Andrew. Born November 28, 1971. To my beloved Son Glen who passed away on October 3, 2019. No words I write could ever say How sad and empty I feel today. I'll brave the bitter grief that comes, And try hard to understand. Why you had to go away My beautiful young man A thousand words won't bring you back I know because I've tried. Neither will a thousand tears; I know because I've cried. So go and rest in peace now, My son so loved and dear, For all my love and memories I will hold forever near. Until we meet again Mum. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2019