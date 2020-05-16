Home

Gladys Vera (nee Faulkner) (Vera) MCKEOWN


1921 - 2020
Gladys Vera (nee Faulkner) (Vera) MCKEOWN Notice
MCKEOWN, Gladys Vera (Vera) (nee Faulkner). Born January 24, 1921. Passed away on May 14, 2020 peacefully at North Shore Hospital in her 100th year. Loved wife of her late husband Bob. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robyn and John Jessup, Judith and Logan Tabuteau, John and Helen (Australia) and Brian and Tina. A legend of a Nana to her 14 grand children, 27 great grand children and 2 great great grandchildren. She ived an exciting and active life right up to the end. A private service has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 16, 2020
