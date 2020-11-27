Home

Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Elim Christian Centre
74 Cook St
Auckland
VANNIASINGHAM, Dr. Gladys. The Lords Faithfull Prayer Warrior entered her eternal rest in the glorious presence of Jesus her Saviour. Aged 96. In Sydney on 24 November 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Dr. Thomas Vanniasingham. Loving mother of Dr. Peter Vann and Dilo, Paul, James and Rupa, Dr. Ruth and Ravi Mills. Adoring grandmother of Vashti and Nathan, Dr. Nilani, Jesuran, Timothy, Tishani and Tamisha. Great grandmother of Ava. Will also be greatly missed by all her extended family and friends. All are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate her life to be held on Saturday 28 November at 11am at Elim Christian Centre, 74 Cook St, Auckland. It will be a live collaboration zoom service from Sydney. Parking available at church and at the Council Park across the road. A time of fellowship to follow.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020
