Gladys Valerie ELMORE

Gladys Valerie ELMORE Notice
ELMORE, Gladys Valerie. Passed away on Monday 22nd June 2020 at Evelyn Page Hospital, Orewa. Very much loved wife of Bill (deceased). Adored Mother of Sandra Worden, Sharon and Gary Richardson and Patricia and Michael Stayte. A special Nana to her 11 grandchildren, a wonderful great grandmother of 14 and great great grandmother of 1. You were one in a million and loved by all. A service to celebrate Gladys' life will be held at the North Shore Memorial Park Chapel 235 Schnapper Rock Road, Schnapper Rock, Auckland on Friday 26th June 2020 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St John.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
