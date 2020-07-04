Home

More Obituaries for Gladys ADAMS
Gladys Theresa (Dolly) ADAMS

Gladys Theresa (Dolly) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Gladys Theresa (Dolly) On 1st July 2020 peacefully, in her 78th year (ex-New Zealand Post of 28 years). Dearly loved youngest daughter of Essie and Walter Adams. Loved sister and sister- in-law of Alice and the late Chum, John and Margaret, and the late Milly and Dave. Loved aunt and great-aunt of her many nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Wish Trust and all those who cared for Gladys over the many years on Waiheke Island. A service will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, Auckland 2pm Wednesday 8th July 2020. In lieu of flowers donations to Wish Trust, 55 Bay Road, Ostend, Waiheke Island 1081.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
