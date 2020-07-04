|
PENMAN, Gladys Pearl. Born November 23, 1928. Passed away peacefully at Mount Mauganui on July 2, 2020 in her 92nd year after a short illness. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Trevor. Loved mother of Gwen and Gary, Carol and Lucy, Raewyn, Keith, John, David and Denise. Treasured Granny of Jason, Kylie and Shane, Amy and Rodney, Riley and Alice and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Gladys's life will be held at Mangere Presbyterian Church 254 Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland at 1pm on July 8. Safely in her heavenly home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church. Contact Davis Funerals 09 6389026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020