Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 8, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Mangere Presbyterian Church
254 Kirkbride Road
Mangere
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys PENMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Pearl PENMAN


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gladys Pearl PENMAN Notice
PENMAN, Gladys Pearl. Born November 23, 1928. Passed away peacefully at Mount Mauganui on July 2, 2020 in her 92nd year after a short illness. Dearly loved wife and best friend of the late Trevor. Loved mother of Gwen and Gary, Carol and Lucy, Raewyn, Keith, John, David and Denise. Treasured Granny of Jason, Kylie and Shane, Amy and Rodney, Riley and Alice and 12 great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Gladys's life will be held at Mangere Presbyterian Church 254 Kirkbride Road, Mangere, Auckland at 1pm on July 8. Safely in her heavenly home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be left at the church. Contact Davis Funerals 09 6389026.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -