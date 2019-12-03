|
MAY, Gladys Muriel (Glad). Passed away peacefully at Terence Kennedy House on Saturday 30th November 2019 aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dave for 58 years. Treasured Mum to Karen and the late Warren and Mother in law to Brian. Much cherished Nana to Lee, Deon and Alisha. "You will be dearly missed. Forever in our hearts and thoughts." Sincere thanks to all Terence Kennedy House nursing, caregiving and administrative staff for your genuine care and support. The funeral service to celebrate Glad's life will be held in the Garden Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Thursday 5th December at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 3, 2019