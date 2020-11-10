Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron
414 Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys KNUDSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys May KNUDSEN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gladys May KNUDSEN Notice
KNUDSEN, Gladys May. Born July 30, 1936. Glad passed away peacefully on 6th November 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don and Mum of Christine and Ross Taylor, Val and Errol Watts, Lance and Mary, Kevin and Christine. Proud Grandmother of 10, and great Grandmother of 25. A service for Glad will be held at Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, Tauranga on Thursday November 12th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Dementia NZ. Special thanks to the team at Mitchell Court for your loving care.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -