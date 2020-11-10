|
KNUDSEN, Gladys May. Born July 30, 1936. Glad passed away peacefully on 6th November 2020, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Don and Mum of Christine and Ross Taylor, Val and Errol Watts, Lance and Mary, Kevin and Christine. Proud Grandmother of 10, and great Grandmother of 25. A service for Glad will be held at Elliotts' Chapel on Cameron, 414 Cameron Road, Tauranga on Thursday November 12th at 11 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be left at the service for Dementia NZ. Special thanks to the team at Mitchell Court for your loving care.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020