Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning Funerals
Auckland, Auckland
09-377 9790
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Mary (Babs) COOK

Add a Memory
Gladys Mary (Babs) COOK Notice
COOK, Gladys Mary (Babs). Born 6 January 1930, passed away peacefully 31 October 2019 after a short illness. Eldest daughter of the late John Preston and Millicent Gladys Cook. Loving sister and best friend of Joy and John, sister-in-law Christine, aunt of Joanna, Michael and Naomi, Mark and Liz. Great aunt of Madison and Hannah, Lachlan and Campbell. A gracious, kind and loving person who will be sadly missed. For all the care and love she received at Eden Village in her last days the family are truly thankful. Funeral Service for Babs will be held at Eden Village Chapel 28 View Road Mount Eden on Wednesday 6th November at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, any donations please, send to 'Dementia' Neurological Foundation, 66 Grafton Road, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -