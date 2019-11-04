|
COOK, Gladys Mary (Babs). Born 6 January 1930, passed away peacefully 31 October 2019 after a short illness. Eldest daughter of the late John Preston and Millicent Gladys Cook. Loving sister and best friend of Joy and John, sister-in-law Christine, aunt of Joanna, Michael and Naomi, Mark and Liz. Great aunt of Madison and Hannah, Lachlan and Campbell. A gracious, kind and loving person who will be sadly missed. For all the care and love she received at Eden Village in her last days the family are truly thankful. Funeral Service for Babs will be held at Eden Village Chapel 28 View Road Mount Eden on Wednesday 6th November at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, any donations please, send to 'Dementia' Neurological Foundation, 66 Grafton Road, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019