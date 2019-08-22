Home

Gladys Margaret RENNIE

Gladys Margaret RENNIE Notice
RENNIE, Gladys Margaret. Passed away on Monday the 19th of August 2019. Loving partner of the late Jack. You left us with joyous memories and it was a privilege to have you in our lives, we will miss you dearly! Much love from your three boys - Paul, Tony, and the late Daniel, your grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family. A service for Gladys will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, on Friday the 23rd of August at 10.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2019
