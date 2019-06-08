|
MCNIELL, Gladys Lillian (nee Galloway). Peacefully in Te Puke on Wednesday 5th June 2019 aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother and mother in law of Glenis and Lloyd Hatton, Raywyn and the late Barry Thompson, and Terry (deceased). Treasured nana of her many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. A gathering for Gladys will be held at Jones & Company's family lounge (at the Methodist Church) corner Jellicoe and Oroua Streets Te Puke, on Tuesday 11th June at 1pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the McNiell family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 8, 2019
