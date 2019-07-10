|
JESTY, Gladys Kyra (Glad). 16 May 1922 - 6 July 2019. Peacefully in her 98th year at Hodgson House Tauranga, on Saturday 6th July 2019. Loved wife of the late Frederick, and loved mother and mother in law of Margaret (deceased), Barry and Liz, Rick and Raewyn, Karen and the late George Hicks, and Mark and Cindy. A grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Thanks to the staff at Hodgson House for all the care given to Glad. As per Glad's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 10, 2019